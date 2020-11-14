Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 14th November 2020 5:28 pm IST
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath puts ’tilak’ on an artiste enacting Bharat at Ramkatha Park, during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

READ:  Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 14th November 2020 5:28 pm IST
Back to top button