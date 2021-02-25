Dixon Technologies to set up unit in Karnataka: Dy CM

Bengaluru, Feb 26 : Noida-based leading manufacturer of laptop, tab and other consumer electronic goods – Dixon Technologies (India) Limited – has come forward to set up a manufacturing plant in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwatha Narayana said here on Thursday.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is an Indian electronics manufacturing services company and it is a contract manufacturer of televisions, washing machines, smartphones, LED bulbs, battens, downlighters and CCTV security systems for several multinational companies.

This company has manufacturing units in Noida, Dehradun and Tirupati, as well as the largest television, washing machine and bulb assembly plants in India.

Sunil Vachani, Executive President of the company submitted a proposal to Narayana, who holds the IT and BT portfolio, seeking land and other requirements to establish the unit. The company has sought 10-15 acres of land.

According to a statement released by the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, this project will be considered under the ambit of Electronic System and Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

“Land parcels have been identified and will be given any one of the locations of Masthenahalli or Mindenalli of Kolara district, Haraluru of Bengaluru Rural district, Harohally of Ramanagar. As per the ESDM policy, the company will be eligible for the subsidy and other concessions if it establishes the plant outside the region of Bengaluru Urban district,” the Deputy Chief Minister explained.

Narayana also directed deputy commissioners to facilitate the company’s request and extend all help in attracting the investment and housing Dixon Technologies’ manufacturing plant in the state.

The statement added that the company which has a market value of over Rs 30,000 crore also makes Desktop Computers, CFL bulbs, LED TVs, CCTV, and washing machines.

