DJB writes to L-G over land allotment for sewage treatment plants

New Delhi, March 26 : Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, urging him to direct the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to allot land for construction of decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) and sewage pumping stations (SPSs).

The DJB which operates under the Delhi government, does not own land in areas where the DSTPs and the SPSs need to be installed, so it has requested the Revenue department and the DDA to allot land for the purpose, Chadha wrote in the letter.

As per information, the DDA had set up a committee to prepare norms to allocate land for the DSTPs and SPSs. The panel has already finalised the norms and are yet to be notified by the DDA.

“DJB officials have sent several letters to the DDA in this regard in the past. However, no progress has been made in the process so far. Therefore, your kind and immediate intervention is sought to direct the DDA to notify the necessary norms pertaining to land allotment and installation of DSTPs and SPSs,” the letter read.