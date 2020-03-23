DM, SP among those who broke COVID-19 norms set by PM Modi

Lucknow: In his plea to the nation to observe self-quarantine, the Janta Curfew, through his 30-minute address on Thursday, he made another appeal. Right when the clock struck five 5 o’clock, he asked people to clap and ring bells from their balconies to profess gratitude to those at the forefront of COVID-19 containment efforts.

Social media have shown many going above and beyond the call, by doing so outside their homes and in processions, thereby contravening the whole concept of social distancing that is integral to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

According to the video being circulated on Facebook, a quasi-parade from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh being led by two figures. As per the title of the video, those leading this of sorts with people of all ages beating their utensils against steel plates are District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava and Superintendent Abhishek Dixit.

A similar instance occurred in Ahmedabad outside the Geeta Mandir in Ahmedabad. Plus, many Gujaratis took to the streets and expressed their gratitude via Garba (a dance form) and using bells, utensils, and cutlery as props.

DM Pilibhit Vaibhav Srivastava and SP Pilibhit Abhishek Dixit leading from the front in the fight against Corona DM Pilibhit Vaibhav Srivastava and SP Pilibhit Abhishek Dixit leading from the front in the fight against Corona 🙄 Posted by INDIA IS GREAT on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Although he did so within the confines of a structure, the L K Advani, former deputy prime minister, and BJP President, also partook in such activity.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.