DMA’s first Addl Secy Lt Gen Taranjit Singh hangs up his boots

New Delhi, Dec 31 : Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, the first Additional Secretary of India’s newly-created Department of Military Affairs under the Ministry of Defence, retired on Thursday after 40 years of service.

The last day of 2020 was his last day of the service.

Lt Gen Taranjit Singh was instrumental in setting up one of the most important departments whose mandate is to promote jointness among three services – the Army, Air Force and Navy.

The day the department was created on January 1, 2020, he was appointed as Additional Secretary and was tasked to set up the department which was only on paper. General Bipin Rawat, who is also the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, is the Secretary.

Lt Gen Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned from Indian Military Academy on December 1981 into 65 Armoured Regiment. He commanded the same regiment in Jammu and Kashmir Sector during Operation Rakshak and Operation Parakram.

He has had an operational experience during Operation Pawan as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka for two years with the regiment. In a career spanning 40 years, he has held a number of prestigious appointments before the DMA.

The officer had also attended various prestigious courses including the Defence Service Staff at Wellington, the Higher Command Course at the Army War School and The National Defence College.

He was awarded bar to Vishisht Seva Medal during command of 4 Rapid, and the Vishisht Seva Medal while serving as Major General Staff (Operations), headquarters Southern Command. He was also honoured with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal during his command of 1 Corps.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.