DMK, allies to protest against Farm Bills on Sept 28

By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 6:12 pm IST

Chennai, Sep 26 : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Treasurer and former Union Minister T. R. Baalu on Saturday said the September 28 protest will show how the farmers are agitated over the three Farm Bills passed by Parliament.

In a statement here Baalu said the protest by the DMK and its allies should at least make the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government wake up and announce that the state will not implement the three Bills.

Baalu condemned state Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi for telling the media on Friday that the Bills would not impact the farmers in Tamil Nadu.

READ:  NHSRCL opens bids for 28 steel bridges, 88 km viaducts for Bullet train project

The DMK leader said the three Bills made no mention of the minimum support price (MSP) or a fine of 150 per cent to be levied on the corporates for violating the MSP as claimed by Bedi.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 6:12 pm IST
Back to top button