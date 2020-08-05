DMK MLA who met BJP leaders suspended, says ‘not bothered’ (Lead)

Chennai, Aug 5 : The DMK on Wednesday suspended its legislator Ku.Ka. Selvam for actions defaming the party.

It also removed Selvam from all party posts and issued a show cause notice on why he should not be removed as a basic member of the party.

On his part, Selvam said he was not worried even if he was removed from the party. He also attended a puja at the office of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on Wednesday.

The DMK action against Selvam comes a day after he met BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Selvam had also asked DMK President M.K. Stalin to hold organisational elections and condemn the denigration of Hindu deity Murugan and the prayer “Kanda Shasti Kavacham” by YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam.

However, he denied that he is joining the BJP.

Selvam, who spoke to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, also demanded that Stalin cut the DMK’s ties with the Congress as its leader Rahul Gandhi has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Returning here from New Delhi, Selvam went to the BJP office here and told reporters he is not worried if he is removed from the party.

He participated in the special puja held at the BJP party office to mark the laying of foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also indirectly criticised his party, saying that hereditary politics has now become family politics.

Selvam said he was hoping for the post of DMK’s Chennai West District Secretary following the death of sitting legislator J. Anbazhagan due to Covid-19, but was denied it.

His meetings with BJP leaders in New Delhi led to speculation that the DMK legislator, will be formally joining the BJP, following in the footsteps of former Assembly Deputy Speaker V.P. Duraisamy.

Duraisamy quit the DMK soon after meeting the BJP’s Tamil Nadu President L. Murugan. The DMK had stripped him of his party post for meeting the BJP leader.

Selvam, who had joined the DMK in 1997 after quitting the AIADMK and is the sitting MLA from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, said that he is ready to face any action that the DMK may take against him.

