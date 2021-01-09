DMK’s Stalin condemns Bar Council’s decision for LLM tests

Chennai, Jan 8 : Opposing the move to bring in entrance exams for admission to post graduate courses (Masters in Law) in law, DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday said it could be a precursor for entrance test for undergraduate courses.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the Bar Council of India has announced that there will be an all India entrance test for admissions to post graduate courses in law, and said that this would affect the poor and students from villages.

He said the Bar Council of India has also announced scrapping of one year post graduate course and introducing a two year course.

Condemning the decision, Stalin demanded it be withdrawn.

