DMRC closes six stations on Green Line due to farmers’ protest

News Desk 1Published: 27th November 2020 11:43 am IST

New Delhi, Nov 27 : Taking preventive measures amid farmers’ efforts to hold their planned protest in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday shut six Metro stations on the Green Line.

“The entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on the Green Line are now closed,” a statement by DMRC read.

The six stations in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh district were shut in view of potential law and order situation as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana were on way to Delhi to protest against the three new central farm laws.

READ:  G20 leaders vow to safeguard planet, adopt clean energy

The corporation had earlier issued an advisory to commuters from Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad and announced that train services from the National Capital Region (NCR) to Delhi would remain suspended till further notice.

“As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice,” DMRC had said in a statement on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, train services between Delhi and NCR Metro stations was cut off on seven corridors till 2 pm due to the farmers’ protest. The decision was taken on the request of the Delhi Police.

READ:  Banking, pharma stocks lift indices, metals shine too (Roundup)

No service was thus available on Dilshad Garden-Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar, Sultanpur-Guru Dronacharya, Anand Vihar-Vaishali, New Ashok Nagar-Noida City Centre, Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh and Baradarpur Border-Mewala Maharajpur stretches.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 27th November 2020 11:43 am IST
Back to top button