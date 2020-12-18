Do narco tests on Gehlot, Raje to reveal their alliance: Beniwal

Jaipur, Dec 18 : Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday flayed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and alleged that both were in cahoots to hide each other’s misdeeds, even demanding narco tests on them to unearth their alliance.

“Narco tests on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje should be done as both are working in alliance for the last 22 years and hiding each other’s corrupt actions,” the convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party tweeted.

In another tweet, he said that the truth regarding the Gehlot-Vasundhara connection needed to be unearthed in public interest. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the tweet.

Beniwal is supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest despite the fact that his party is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance. He has even warned of revisiting his alliance with the NDA in case the three new central farm laws are not withdrawn soon.

Beniwal has also been attacking BJP leader Raje quite frequently, bringing out his political differences with her in the open. He had floated the RLP following his differences with Raje.

During the political crisis faced by the Congress in Rajasthan in July this year, he had accused Raje of helping Gehlot to save his government.

