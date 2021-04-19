Do not impose lockdown in Telangana, FICCI’s appeal to KCR

Hyderabad: The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) has appealed to the chief minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao not to impose lockdown again in the state as it would impact the state’s economy adversely.

The FICCI President Uday Shankar wrote a letter to KCR and suggested to increase the COVID-19 testing and strictly impose the norms for controlling the pandemic.

Uday Shankar said that the economic and business activities which were adversely impacted due to the earlier lockdown are returning back to normal.

And now, Uday Shankar said, when the economy is set to become normal any lockdown or curb would hamper the recovery of the state’s economy.

He suggested that a public awareness campaign must be launched as the pandemic can only be controlled by following the COVID-19 protocols.

All those who violate the norms must be penalized, Udaya Shankar said. The state government must increase the number of tests to detect the COVID-19 cases, he suggested.

The FICCI President also appealed to the public to use face mask, maintain social distancing and pay attention to the personal hygiene.