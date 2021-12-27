Do not resort to suicides, BJP MLA Eatala to unemployed youths

Hyderabad: Former minster and state BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday called upon the youth of the state to not commit suicides in Telangana. He said that the youth should not break their dreams for CM KCR and added that KCR was the person who shattered their dreams . He made these remarks while addressing unemployed youth protest program at the state party headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the ruling TRS party government was responsible Using the unemployed youth only got the elections in the state .

He demanded the state government to immediately release Job notifications in Telangana. He alleged that the state government had failed in providing employment to the unemployed youth during Covid virus pandemic .

He made it clear that the BJP would form the government after the next Assembly elections that in the state . He said that they would fill up jobs after coming into power in Telangana. He demanded the state government to release all those who have been incarcerated without any reason by police.