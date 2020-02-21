Do they want to turn India into Pakistan, Giriraj asks Cong, RJD

A+ A-

New Delhi: Citing instances of alleged “hate speeches” by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and party leader Waris Pathan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday asked the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the “tukde tukde” gang whether they want to make India Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Singh shared a video of Akbaruddin Owaisi’s “15 minute” remark and Waris Pathan’s recent statement when he said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

He also mentioned the instance of Amulya, raised ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

Singh wrote, “I want to ask Congress, RJD and ‘tukde tukde’ gang, ‘Do they want to turn India into Pakistan?'”

Giriraj Singh had on February 16 claimed that the forefathers of Akbaruddin Owaisi were “looters” who built the Red Fort.

“Someone from Hyderabad said that if police are removed for 15 minutes, then they will teach Hindus a lesson. Member of Parliament Owaisi’s brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) was saying that his ancestors have built Red Fort and minar. I want to say that they were not your forefathers, they were looters. Then bigger looters, the Britishers, came and you ran away,” Singh said at an event.