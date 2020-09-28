Do you have enough isolation wards, Delhi HC asks jail officials

New Delhi, Sep 28 : The Delhi High Court on Monday asked prison authorities in Delhi if sufficient number of isolation wards were available to accommodate all prisoners who would surrender in case interim orders to extend their bails were revoked.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued notice over a plea for modification in HC’s earlier orders, and sought details from authorities regarding COVID-19 cases inside Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini jails.

“We will not permit the misuse of our orders and revoke bail extensions it the same is being misused, said the court while hearing an application for modification of July 13 and July 24 orders that clarified that court orders for extending interim bails/paroles would be applicable to everyone granted the relief before or after March 16.

The plea alleged that the two orders were misused by prisoners by seeking bail on the grounds of family illness or some such other reasons, instead of seeking regular bail, and then getting the same extended on the basis of the High Court’s direction.

“If they (prisoners) are misusing it, we will stop it and then let them suffer,” the bench said.

The court also asked the prison authorities to about inmates out on bail and the ones who need to surrender next month. The court will now hear the matter on October 16.

The bench also asked Director General (DG) Prisons to be present in the court on the next date of hearing in order to assist it. The court was however told that the DG Prisons was down with COVID-19.

On August 24, the High Court had extended all its interim orders and of the subordinate courts till October 31 in both pending criminal and civil matters in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The said interim orders include interim bails and parole etc.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.