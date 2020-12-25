Do you know iPhone has a scientific mode in calculator app?

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th December 2020 2:06 pm IST

New Delhi: Do you know that your iPhone has a calculator with a scientific mode which is visible when the device is kept in a portrait mode — a feature that can help students and researchers in the remote learning times.

To access the iPhone’s built-in calculator app with a scientific mode, just tilt it sideways as you frequently do while streaming your favourite movie on Netflix or playing a mobile game like Call of Duty.

What you see is a revelation: the calculator app on iPhone unlocks several functionalities, like adding numbers to memory, parentheses, exponents, and trigonometric functions.

The feature was actually introduced in iOS 2.0 back in 2008 but since most people did not notice the update as they are used to open the calculator app when the iPhone is held vertically.

Apple Apple Store even has a screenshot of it for the calculator app.

In the calculator app, you can perform basic arithmetic calculations with the standard calculator.

“Or use the scientific calculator for exponential, logarithmic, and trigonometric functions,” according to Apple.

You can touch and hold the calculation result in the display, tap copy, then paste the result somewhere else, such as a note or message.

“If you make a mistake when you enter a number, swipe left or right on the display at the top”.

