Doctor booked for negligence as child dies after treatment

SM BilalPublished: 25th October 2020 3:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: Tappachabutra police have registered a case of negligence against a doctor, after a 7 year old boy died due to administering of wrong medicine.

According to the sources, B Shashi Kumar the child , had developed fever for which his parents took him nearby clinic at Karwan on Friday morning. The doctor gave medicine and also administered an injection.

Later after reaching home, the child was asleep and the parents tried to wake him up but he did not responded. The parents rushed Shashi Kumar to the Niloufer hospitals where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Tappachabutra police have registered a case of negligence against the doctor and the dead body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

