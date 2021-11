Mid-adult man clutching his chest in pain with a possible heart attack. He wears a blue, button down dress shirt. Heart disease.

Hyderabad: In a unique incident, a doctor from Kamareddy district died while treating a patient at SV Srija Malli hospital after experiencing a heart attack. The incident took place while extending treatment to a patient at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Dr. Laxman. The hospital authorities have shifted the patient to Kamareddy headquarters.

However the patient has died while being shifted to Kamareddy. The incident has descended a pall of gloom on Gandhari mandal.