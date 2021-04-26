Doctor recommends nebulizer as oxygen cylinder substitute; apologizes later

New Delhi: At a time when shortage of oxygen cylinders is proving fatal for COVID-19 patients, a video of a healthcare worker who claimed that a nebulizer machine can be used as a substitute for oxygen cylinders went viral on social media.

He later apologized and said he didn’t want to send out the wrong message of false hope.

Dr Alok Sethi from Faridabad Sarvoday Hospital uploaded this video on several social media platforms and unfortunately, many people are seen sharing the video ahead believing that this technique can actually work.

He is Dr Alok from Sarvodaya Hospital Faridabad.He has shown an excellent technique using ‘nebuliser’ to improve the levels of blood oxygen level. In today's scenario of Oxygen crisis this can save lives of many. Request everyone to watch it once.



The doctors around the country totally disregarded the claims made by Dr Sethi. They stated that nebuliser is used to deliver medicine from liquid form to mist form.

The video demonstrating a purported technique that can substitute a nebulizer machine for an oxygen cylinder to improve blood oxygen levels is totally baseless. It should be discredited. — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) April 24, 2021

After wide criticism from the medical fraternity, Dr Sethi apologized for this claim.

He explained that his intention for making this video was to help a person out there by teaching them how to use a nebulizer. But when he mentioned the ongoing oxygen crisis, it turned people into believing nebulisers as a variant for oxygen.

He stated that he didn’t mean to mislead people into this.

Sarvodaya Hospital, where Dr Sethi worked, also issued a statement not to believe in the claims made in the viral video on the hospital’s name.

Always consult a medical practitioner before following any #medication practice, especially for #treatment of severe conditions. Do not fall prey to any information without an authorized source.#awareness #SarvodayaHealthcare #SHRC pic.twitter.com/itTVLfYqkd — Sarvodaya Healthcare (@Sarvodaya_Care) April 23, 2021

However, some people are still believing the claimsand trying it out with false hope that the viral video showed.

