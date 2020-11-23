Doctor, two others booked over illegal adoption procedure

Gurugram, Nov 23 : A doctor, who runs a private clinic in Sector-56, and a couple have been booked on the direction of a local court over alleged illegal adoption of a newborn without following government procedures, the police said on Monday.

A case was registered under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 at Sector-56 police station in Gurugram on Sunday evening in this regard.

It is also alleged that the police didn’t register the case and also misbehaved with the complainants and even put them in lockup illegally. Following this ill treatment on part of the police the complainant approached the court and later on the court’s order a case was registered.

According to the complainant woman, she was living in a consensual relationship in Sector-56. On being pregnant she went to Dr. Monica Chaudhary along with her partner at her ‘Get Well Clinic’.

At the clinic the duo expressed their desire to the doctor to give up their newborn through an NGO after delivery.

For this, at first the doctor refused them but later when they again visited Chaudhary’s clinic there the doctor introduced the complainants to a couple identified as Sarkar Kaushik and Garima Bhardwaj, who expressed their desire to adopt the child.

In July 2019, the woman gave birth to a child. It is alleged that after birth, Sarkar and Garima took the child. Post delivery the complainant told the couple to complete all the legal adoption formalities.

It is alleged that when the complainant called the couple they stopped picking up her phone calls. After several efforts made by the complainant, the accused couple called the victim to meet her. When the woman reached the given address of the couple, she found the house was locked.

Later the complainant had contacted Dr. Monica; she too had refused to help her. When the woman approached the Sector-56 police station to report the matter, the policemen first told the victim that she would get justice from the court and refused to file an FIR. Later she approached the court. Following the court’s directions, a case was filed against the couple including the doctor at Sector-56 police station.

“A case has been registered against the trio and the probe is underway. The accused will soon be arrested, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.