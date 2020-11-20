Doctors advise Sonia for sojourn outside Delhi to avoid pollution

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been advised by doctors to move out of Delhi for some time owing to her chest infection to avoid severe pollution in the national capital, party sources said on Friday.

She is likely to visit Goa for sojourn, accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sonia Gandhi is on medication after her discharge from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on August 2, and her doctors are concerned about her consistent chest infection.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi around 10 am on Friday was 305, which is in ‘severe’ category.

Source: IANS