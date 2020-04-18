Doctors from America urge for social distancing

Nihad Amani

New Jersey: American doctors urge citizens to amid to the lockdown regulations. The doctors speak from their experience in America battling through coronavirus. America has surpassed other countries with the highest number of positive COVID patients.

Dr. Syed Tareeq Ibrahim — Family physician

Ibrahim explains how the corona is spreading faster than fire. “Approximately 2/3rd doctors and medical staff have been affected by the pandemic. This has made it even more difficult for the country as there is a shortage of medical staff already,” he says. He asserts that the only medication to this pandemic is social distancing.

Dr. Yasmeen— Gynecologist

A gynaecologist working in New Jersey said “I got exposed to COVID-19 and it is dreadful. You will have to have stick to isolation, social distancing and regular hygiene.” Like many other doctors, he exclaimed how important social distancing is.

Dr. Javed Suleiman— Cardiologist and Associate Professor of Medicine

“COVID-19 is terrible, one must be afraid of it. The disease might show mild symptoms to 80% to 85% people while the other 15% might show severe symptoms while on ventilators.”

“People must realize that there is no medication to this for it so prevention is the only way to defeat this.”

Dr. Mahmood Alam — Heart Specialist

Alam says, “Today, America has the highest number of positive cases and the only reason is the negligence of both the government and citizens here. Hence, it is important to maintain social distancing and lockdown.

Dr. Saba Mahmood — Physician and Assistant Professor

The Assistant Professor medicine and a physician expresses, “For the past few weeks I am assisting the medical staff in the COVID hospital and let me tell you it is spreading like fire. If you show any symptoms quickly rush yourself to the hospital. Even if you show a few symptoms wear a mask and keep social distancing.”

Dr. Shahid- Physician

A Physician in New Jersey Shahid says, “We are testing eight out ten positive cases every day. It is spreading very fast.”

He correctly cites religion to prompt Muslims to further make the case for social distancing and be responsible for each other and fellow citizens.

He urged countrymen and humankind to take preventative measure by the seriousness of the situation.

“Youngsters who are wandering out and about must know that they are carrying danger to their homes and putting family members, especially elders at risk,” he added.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.