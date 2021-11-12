Doctors in government hospitals need to be punctual: Harish Rao

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 12th November 2021 2:48 pm IST
Harish Rao
Telangana finance minister Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana state minister Harish Rao after getting the additional charge of health ministry held a meeting with the higher officials to review various aspects.

Rao informed the officials that there are a number of complaints of doctors not coming on time in government hospitals. He advised them to ensure the punctual attendance of the doctors.

Rao also sought proposals from the officials for the solution of various issues. He reviewed the difficulties faced in the implementation of Aarogyasri and Employees Health scheme due to the absence of a CEO.

The health officials brought to his notice the shortage of staff and the difficulties faced by them due to this.

Rao exchanged views with these officials on setting up new hospitals and medical colleges and appointment of staff to run them.

Prior to the meeting the leaders of the government medical doctors association met the Minister and apprised him of various issues and suggested proposals for their redressal.

Rao assured them of sympathetic consideration of their proposals.

