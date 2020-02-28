Doctors refuse to admit woman who gave birth to child on road

A+ A-

Bahraich: A woman on Friday gave birth to a child on the road outside a government hospital here after the doctors refused to admit her to the hospital last night.

The woman has been identified as Shafiq-un-nisa, a resident of Bashir Ganj.

According to her family members, the doctors refused to admit Shafiq-un-nisa by stating that she was bought the hospital late at night.

“Meanwhile, she suffered from labour pain. After seeing her suffering on the road, we covered the area with clothes. Later on, she delivered a baby,” the family members said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Superintendent DK Singh said that the staff members refused to attend her as she was out of the hospital premises.

“The staff refused to attend to her as she was out of the hospital premises. I will take action against the guilty,” Singh said.