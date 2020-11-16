Doctors take out time to celebrate Chennai hospital’s 356th b’day

Chennai, Nov 16 : It was a busy Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Madras Medical College but doctors and students did find time to celebrate the hospital’s 356th birthday.

The hospital was renamed in honour of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 2011.

“We had gathered the students, the professors of Madras Medical College and doctors and cut a five kg cake as part of the hospital’s birthday celebrations,” Therani Rajan, Dean of the Hospital and Madras Medical College, told IANS.

“We made pledge to make this institution that was inaugurated on November 16, 1664 the number one institution in the country,” Rajan added.

For the hospital officials, it was a busy Monday with several Covid-19 patients including the Madras High Court’s Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi getting discharged.

Sahi was admitted to the hospital last week.

