Doctors urge citizens for testing, treatment and good willpower

Hyderabad: These are extraordinarily difficult times for our nation and the world. People are gripped with the fear of disease and death from COVID-19. This fear is ubiquitous and transcends geography, religion and class. The inability of nations to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and the lack of a confirmed cure for the disease has exacerbated people’s concerns.

“About 80 per cent of the people would get infected with COVID-19 and will experience just cold-like fever and they will recover on their own,” reported the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Testing is for peoples benefit, there is nothing to fear.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General called for urgent action to ramp up efforts to identify, isolate and contact trace people with the disease.

“Testing all suspected cases is a vital part of understanding the scale of the outbreak and how it is evolving. We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test.” he added.

These are the words of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, speaking at a virtual press conference where he expressed concern over the action some nations have taken on detecting and containing the COVID-19 virus.

He termed the critical need to escalate testing, isolation and contact tracing efforts, as the “backbone” of the response.

“Test every suspected case, if they test positive, isolate them and find out who they have been in contact with two days before they developed symptoms and test those people, too,” he said.

Despite the alarming need for testing, neither are people nor the government are seen taking it seriously.

Speaking to a few doctors it was revealed how they feared COVID testing, “Whenever we asked them to undergo testing they escape and would never return back,” said Dr Mazhar.

While a few also are hesitating to speak even about mild cough for some other reason and not particularly COVID.

Speaking to a few COVID recovered patients between 25 years and 45 years, it was discovered that for most of them corona was all about mild fever, throat infection and lastly cough.

According to Dr Abu Talha, it has been revealed that even if one gets milder symptoms of the virus they must rush themselves for testing. And eventually, start with proper diet and medicine.

The fear of COVID has become a killer itself. People are afraid of the medical conditions and the virus to the extent that they either are avoiding testing, medication or lastly are killing themselves.

“Its high time that people must get tested. And everyone must know. When Amitabh Bachchan and Amit Singh can come out and talk about their positive reports then why should they hesitate,” added Mazhar.

“There is no shame if one tests positive. They haven’t committed any sin and neither is it a crime,” he added.