‘Dog in the car’ helped police in nabbing murder accused

New Delhi, March 13 : A murder accused who fled from Delhi with his family in a car was intercepted by the UP Police at Lucknow-Agra highway after the Delhi Police provided input that the accused is carrying his dog in the car.

Mukesh (35) was arrested along with his accomplice Jiten for the murder of a 22-year-old maid who died falling from the 4th floor of Mukesh’s residence at Subhash Place in Northwest Delhi.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 1.15 a.m. on Saturday that a girl had fell from 4th floor of a house in Shakurpur. The police reached the spot immediately.

The victim was identified as Reshmi, a resident of Jharkhand. She was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Identities of the suspects were established by analysing CCTV footages. It was revealed that prime suspect Mukesh lifted her on his shoulders and abandoned her at a nearby place.

Thereafter, he alongwith his family and accomplice fled the spot, after spreading sand over the blood lying at the spot. They also carried a dog with them in the car.

On the basis of technical surveillance, it was found that the prime suspect Mukesh alongwith his accomplice Jiten, was going to his village – Mirzapur in Darbhanga district in Bihar.

“Subsequently, a dedicated team was deployed to nab the absconding accused persons from Lucknow-Agra Highway. The team acted swiftly and in coordination with the UP Police, succeeded in intercepting the suspects and arrested the main suspect Mukesh and his accomplice Jiten from Lucknow-Agra Highway near toll plaza,” said Usha Rangnani, DCP North West Delhi.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Mukesh works as an agent who supplies maid and servants to various households. The victim came to the residence of Mukesh a few days back for placement purpose and apparently some argument happened between the victim and the accused over payment.

