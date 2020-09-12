Dominic Thiem to face Alexander Zverev in US Open final

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 9:58 am IST

New York, Sep 12 : Second-seeded Dominic Thiem overcame a left ankle injury to enter his first US Open final, beating Daniil Medvedev in a pulsating semi-final clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On Friday evening, Thiem displayed his trademark fighting spirit to beat third-seeded Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) in a match that lasted almost three hours. He will play No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday’s final. Each is looking for his first major win.

“After the first set, it could easily have been two-sets-to-one down,” Thiem said after the match as per the official tournament website. “I played my best tennis at the ends of the sets and both tiebreaks were amazing. Tiebreaks are really mentally a tough thing.”

READ:  'Chakna' in sealed jars, digital menus - How bars in Covid era will be

“I don’t like them at all, to be honest,” he added.

Earlier, Zverev made it to his first Grand Slam final, dismissing Pablo Carreno Busta, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in three and a half hours to advance to the championship round of the tournament.

“Even though I was down two sets to love, I stayed in it,” Zverev said of his mental toughness after the match. “I gave myself the best chance I could. I think a lot of players would have gone away. Today I dug deep, dug very deep. At the end of the day, I’m sitting here as the winner of that match, which could have been very different.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Man arrested over Birmingham stabbings
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close