Donald Trump announces new campaign manager

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 9:45 am IST
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Washington: Less than 16 weeks ahead of the November 3 polls, US President Donald Trump announced a new head of his re-election campaign on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” the president said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Stepien, Trump’s former second-in-command, replaces Brad Parscale as the president’s campaign manager.

“Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign,” Trump said.

“Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together,” he added.

“This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!” Trump said.

Latest opinion polls show that Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden is leading the national polls by more than eight percentage points.

According to Fox News, Parscale ran Trump’s digital advertising in the 2016 US presidential polls and was credited with helping bring about the Republican candidate’s surprise victory.

Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016, the news channel said.

Source: PTI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close