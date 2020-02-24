Donald Trump India visit: PM Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will leave shortly for Ahmedabad, which is the first stop of US President Donald Trump’s first official trip to India.

Trump, accompanied by his wife First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka and a high-level delegation is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad around noon.

Modi along with Trump will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in the Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.

Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people expected to line up the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow.

A group of 15 students between eight and 15 years of age, from Sabarmati Gurukulam, will perform “Mallakhamba” during the roadshow.

The US President will also visit Sabarmati Ashram. Three special chairs have been placed in the ashram on the riverside for Modi, Trump and his wife Melania.

Security personnel on Sunday conducted final rehearsals on the scheduled route.

Later, Trump will travel to Agra, where he and his wife will visit the historic Taj Mahal before arriving in the national capital.