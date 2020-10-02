Donald Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

Washington: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have test positive for covid-19.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the president said that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19. The president said they will begin “quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Donald Trump’s COVID Positive results

“Tonight,@FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”, Donald Trump tweeted.

Donald Trump’s COVID positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after travelling with the president several times this week.

According to the reports, Donald Trump’s COVID tests happened after Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

White House physician statement

On Donald Trump’s COVID results, White House physician Scott Conley said in an official statement, “Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

He also added that the president and first lady plan to remain at the White House and that the medical unit would maintain a vigilant watch.

Donald Trump’s COVID diagnosis marks a major blow for a president who has been trying desperately to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them even as cases continue to rise with four weeks before Election Day.

Donald Trump health

Trump, 74 years old, was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health.

With this Trump also joins other world leaders who tested positive for the virus, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.