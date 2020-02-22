Donald Trump Visit: KCR invited to dinner being hosted in Delhi

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has received an invitation from President Ramnath Kovind to attend a dinner at his residence in Delhi on February 25. The President offers dinner to the US President Donald Trump, who will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25.

According to the information, Chief Minister KCR is one among a few chief ministers, who were invited by the President for the highly important dinner. The CMO has received the invitation from the President’s Office in Delhi. KCR will be leaving for Delhi on February 25 afternoon to attend the dinner to be held in the evening.

The Chief Ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana and Bihar and some Union ministers will be attending to the dinner being hosted to the American President. It may be mentioned here that in 2017, Ivanka Trump, daughter of the US President Donald Trump, had visited Hyderabad. She got a stupendous reception and hospitality from the State government.