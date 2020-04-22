Don’t be in touch with your neighbours: DGP

Hyderabad: The DGP of the state M.Mahender Reddy today appealed the residents of Suryapet district to not even talk to their neighbours till the coronavirus was completely contained in the district.

He made this appeal while addressing a press conference along with the chief secretary is the state, Somesh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the virus had rapidly in the district due to the person to person contact of a commission agent, who tested positive to the coronavirus.

He said that the commission agent had come in contact with several Kirana store owners in the district rapidly spreading the virus to almost all his contacts. He expressed confidence that the virus would be contained completely in the district very soon.

He also said that the people of the state were extending their complete support to the lockdown.

Reddy also said that they came to the district to instil more confidence among the district administration following the orders of the chief minister of the states. He made it clear that they were taking strict steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. He also revealed that they made several suggestions to the district administration to contain the spread of the virus during their visit to the containment zones.

