Don’t come out of houses for morning walk, urges Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissioner of police VC Sajjanar today urged the residents of the Commisonerate to not come out of their houses for morning walk. He made it clear that they had kept a watch on all the residents of Cyberabad and that they would not leave any violators of the lockdown. He also warned the residents to not come out of their houses from evening 7 pm to morning 7 am .

He made it clear that they would take action against the violators by booking cases against them. Sajjanar said that they had so far seized 20,591 vehicles so far after the imposition of lockdown in Commisonerate limits and added that of the total vehicles 16000 were two wheelers, 1401 three wheelers, 2246 four wheelers and 144 other vehicles. He said that the traffic police had booked a total of 9,15,182 cases so far. Sajjanar said that the containment of corona virus was possible only when the people of the state would strictly follow the lockdown rules.

