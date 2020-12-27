Don’t fall prey to fake messages on lockdown extension: Goa Minister

Panaji, Dec 27 : Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Sunday appealed to the people not to fall prey to fake messages circulating on Whatsapp, which claim that tourism businesses in the state would be impacted due to an impending lockdown.

Lobo said that Goa could not afford another lockdown and urged people to continue practicing Covid-related precautionary measures in order to keep sustain businesses and livelihoods linked to tourism-related businesses.

“Someone is spreading false news that from December 27 to March 21, Goa will be under lockdown for tourism. This is a false news. They are trying to drive away, whatever little businesses are running in the state,” the Minister told the media here.

“Both Goans and tourists should not think that we are going in for another lockdown or anything like that. There is no (possibility) of a curfew. There is no lockdown,” he said.

Lobo was responding to queries about messages being circulated on Whatsapp, which claimed that Goa was headed for a shut down in wake of positive cases being detected among persons who had returned from the United Kingdom over the last week.

Nearly two dozen out of the 900 odd passengers who had returned to Goa from the UK, until the ban on flights emanating from the European country, have tested positive.

Goa’s tally of active Covid-19 cases stands at around 944, while 731 persons have died after testing positive in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.