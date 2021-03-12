Don’t forward pics of Lord Shiva: Netizens irked by Sonu Sood’s tweet on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also known as Messiah of Migrants,

on Thursday took to his social media to extend greetings to his fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. However, his tweet seems to have struck the wrong chord as it did not go well with many.

Sonu Sood’s Maha Shivratri tweet

Taking to his Twitter, Sonu Sood share a message to all his fans on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He urged his fans to celebrate the occasion by helping other people and not by forwarding photographs of Lord Shiva on this day.

He wrote, “Shiv bhagvaan ki photo forward karke nahin kisi ki madad karke Maha Shivratri manaen. Om Namah Shivaay.”

शिव भगवान की फोटो फॉरवर्ड करके नहीं किसी की मदद करके महाशिवरात्रि मनाएं।

ओम नमः शिवाय । — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 11, 2021

Why #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood trended on Twitter?

Well, a section of Twitter users did not agree with him and started criticising him for his point of view. As soon as Sonu dropped his tweet, Twitter exploded with hate messages for the actor. Several Twitter users took offence to his words and asked why should Sonu Sood or anyone tell them how to celebrate a festival. Soon enough, the hashtag #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood started trending on Twitter.

Check out how netizens reacted:

कृप्या ऐसी ही अपील अपनी फिल्मों के रिलीज़ से पहले भी किया कीजिए : मेरी फिल्मों के टिकिट पर पैसा बर्बाद करके नहीं, उससे किसी गरीब को रोटी खिला कर पुण्य कमाइए। — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 11, 2021

#WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood

To all people who are telling us how we should celebrate our festivals. pic.twitter.com/VOmcOKNZu1 — Harsh Choubey (@Harshchoubey44) March 11, 2021

Plz don't distribute free Gyaan on Hindu religion. It's really shameful #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood pic.twitter.com/oWZzXA1TxW — San (@Sangeeta123S) March 11, 2021

Leftists propaganda to defame Hindu festivals

👇👇👇 👇



Shame on you sonu Sood 😡😡#WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood pic.twitter.com/DUPnFxMFhx — ♕• BRAND• बिट्टू (TPN)🚩 (@brand_bittu) March 11, 2021

Hours after his tweet, Sonu Sood shared another post, this time a photograph of Lord Shiva. But he received huge flak for that too.

Lightening Fast Change of Heart !!



What happened Sonu Bhai 😂#WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood pic.twitter.com/PeTkUhMzMk — Kashmiri Pandit कश्मीरी पण्डित (@KashmiriPandit7) March 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor has been actively participating in humanitarian causes over the past year, after having helped migrant labourers reach home during last year’s lockdown. On the work front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in Telugu film Acharya and Bollywood film Prithviraj.