Don’t have option except to live with corona virus: Harish Rao

Siddipet: State Finance minister T. Harish Rao today said it appeared that the people of Telangana didn’t have any option but to live with coronavirus in Telangana. He urged the residents of Siddipet district to not show any negligence towards the virus although the district is in green zone. He warned them that they would have to pay ₹1000 fine if they didn’t wear masks in public places . He made these remarks after distributing groceries to 1400 people of the town along with the chairman of the state civil supplies corporation M. Srinivas Reddy.

The event was organised by an NGO. Speaking on the occasion , he said that several philanthropists were holding charity programs during the ongoing lockdown. He said that they had extended help to more than 12000 people in Siddipet district alone. He said that the state government was extending help to all the poor and the needy people of the state during the ongoing lockdown. He said that they would distribute the second spell of ₹1500 to the poor and the needy of the state.

