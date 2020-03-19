Don’t issue order to compel people to move court: Allahabad HC

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has stayed any order against anyone till April 6.

The high court said the Uttar Pradesh government should issue instructions to all district magistrates (DMs) and other authorities regarding this order.

The high court has said that due to the threat of coronavirus, no such order should be issued against anyone forcing people to move courts.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, during a case hearing, also decided to stay any recovery action from people by financial institutions, banks and government entities till April 6.

The high court also prohibited any auction, demolition of houses, summoning officials etc. till April 6.

Actually, a person named Darpan Sahu filed a petition against the bank recovery in the high court.

The order was issued by a division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ajit Kumar on Wednesday. The court has said that the state government should ensure that no such order will be issued from the district or other level, forcing anyone to take refuge of the court.

Source: IANS

