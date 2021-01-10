Don’t publish BJP corporator’s name in Gazette: AIMIM candidate to SEC

Hyderabad: The contested AIMIM candidate from Jambagh division on Saturday filed a petition before the Telangana State Election Commission against the BJP winning candidate Rakesh Jaiswal and demanded not to publish his name in ‘Telangana State Gazette’.

Jadala Ravinder, AIMIM candidate in his petition alleged that Rakesh Jaiswal had violated the provisions of GHMC Act, 1955, though he has got three Kids for which he is not eligible to contest GHMC polls-2020 and suppressed this fact in his affidavit filed before the Returning Officer.

Ravinder also informed SEC that, he has also filed a case with the Election Tribunal -Cum- Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, to declare the election of Rakesh Jaiswal at Ward No. 77, Jambagh Division, by declaring the election as null and void.

Earlier he has also sought to grant an ad-interim injunction order from election tribunal restraining the BJP winning candidate Rakesh Jaiswal from conducting the swearing in ceremony from Jambagh Division.

In view of SEC intending to shortly publish the names of elected ward members in the Telangana State Gazette, name of Mr. Rakesh Jaiswal from BJP who was declared as Ward Member from Jambagh Division, Ward No:77 shall not be published in the Gazette, for the reason his election winning is Sub Judice before the Tribunal.

He also sought SEC to initiate criminal action against winning candidate for filing false affidavit before the Returning Officer