Don’t think Warner will be available for 3rd ODI: Finch

Sydney, Nov 29 : Australia captain Aaron Finch said that he doesn’t expect David Warner to play in the third ODI after the opener left the field four overs into India’s innings in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Warner had to helped off the field and Cricket Australia later said that he had been sent for scans for a groin strain.

Finch said that he doesn’t have any information on Warner’s status at the moment but doesn’t expect him to play the third ODI, which is effectively a dead rubber after a 51-run win on Sunday helped them seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. “No idea (on Warner’s fitness). We’ve got to reshuffle it around, I don’t think he’ll be available,” said Finch after the match.

Finch commended his team for their batting performance. Talismanic batsman Steve Smith scored another 62-ball century as Australia scored 389/4 batting first. India in reply were restricted to 338/9.

“It was I guess (perfect perfomance with the bat). Anytime you get in the high 300s is good. Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins,” said Finch after the match. Finch and Warner have managed consecutive century partnerships for the first wicket in the series. On Sunday, Finch played second fiddle to Warner on Sunday and felt he could have accelarated more himself.

“Bit quicker would have been nice (on his own batting) but laid the foundation for the guys at the back end to come and play free cricket. The way Davey played up front was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row,” he said.

Source: IANS

