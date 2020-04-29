Door-to-door survey in Srinagar to mark Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: To identify Covid-19 suspects, the Srinagar administration here on Monday started a door-to-door health survey. It will also record people with travel history.

Teams, comprising doctors, para-medics, healthcare workers and social welfare staff, are taking part in the survey to record health status of every member of a family.

“House-to-house health survey/audit under progress in #Srinagar. Indispensable for better planning & response. Sporadic reports of non-cooperation. Request Citizens to pl help visiting teams for accurate health data. It’s a collective fight against Covid-19.” Srinagar DC Shahid Choudhary tweeted.

Kashmir has seen spike in number of Covid-19 cases after increase in number of tests in April. The testing has been ramped up to 1,000 a day.

The government aims to use the survey data to prepare a response system.

Source: IANS

