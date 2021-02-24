Double bedroom houses for poor, progress reviewed in Nirmal

Nirmal: Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Farooqui instructed the officials concerned during a review meeting held with the contractors on Tuesday to accelerate the pace of double bedroom house construction.

A total of 6686 homes were approved in the district – 3761 in Nirmal Circle, 2240 in Madhul and 685 in Khanpur circle. Administrative approval had been obtained for 5641 homes. The tender work for 3184 homes has been completed.

Till now the work of 951 homes is completed and the work for the remaining homes is progressing under various phases.

A proposal has been made in the meeting to procure cement and steel and clear the bills of the contractors immediately.

The Collector suggested uploading online the construction details from time to time. He instructed the officials to contact the concerned authorities of Mission Bhagiratha and other departments to ensure urgent water and electricity supply, roads and sewerage in every household of the colonies.

The review meeting was attended by District Nodal Officer Satyarayan, Panchyati Raj Department A A Sankaraiah, Roads and Building Department A A Ashok Kumar, DA Ravinder Reddy other officials and contractors.