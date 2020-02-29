Double standards of anti-CAA protesters exposed: Prasad

A+ A-

Vadodara: Attacking the double standards of the opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that some people in the country are openly saying that they will not show their documents during the NPR exercise but will demand proof of Lord Ram.

Prasad dared the opposition to first defeat the BJP in the elections and then give lessons on secularism to the party.

Speaking at the India First Foundation here, Prasad said, “Supreme Court in the judgment in Ayodhya case had laid down three important points. First, the demolished structure is the birthplace of Lord Ram. Secondly, Muslim party failed to establish their claim on the disputed site. Thirdly, the court said that the structure beneath the Babri mosque was not an Islamic structure,” referring to the Archaeological Survey of India’s report.

“There are so many proofs that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, but still some people do not believe that,” Prasad said.