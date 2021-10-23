Downloaded hall tickets will be acceptable for Inter first year exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has mitigated the issue of non release of hall tickets by the college managements until the full fee is paid by the students.

The TSBIE has decided to accept the downloaded hall tickets for the Inter 1st year exams to be held from October 25.

The TSBIE assured the students and their guardians not to worry about the hall tickets as the downloaded hall ticket will be accepted to enter the exam halls.

There were many complaints on social media that the college management were refusing to release hall tickets to the students unless they pay up the full fees.

The TSBIE has declared that action shall be taken against the college managements in case of their refusal to release the hall tickets to the students.

The student may be able to enter the exam hall with their downloaded hall tickets without the signature of their college principals.

The college management accused the Government of creating hurdles in their collecting fees from the students.

The students’ guardians on the other hand accuse the college management that they are demanding a manifold amount of the fees.