Dr. Benish Aslam sets an example of academic excellence

We just celebrated International Daughter’s Day on September 26, 2021. The best possible gift that we can give them is empowerment in general and Educational Empowerment in particular. Dr. Benish Aslam is the best example of such educational empowerment.

Aslam was conferred Global MBA by ESSEC eventually from France when the world was about to celebrate International Daughter’s Day. ESSEC is a leading pioneer in education since 1907 and is ranked the as the seventh best business school in Europe by the Financial Times and holds prestigious “Triple Crown” accreditation awarded by AMBA, EQUIS, and AACSB. Simultaneously, she has also been offered a job with Asia-Pacific Medical Technology Association Lt. (APAC-Med) based in Singapore.

She is the daughter of Professor M. Aslam and Mrs. Nuzhat Aslam. She did her Bachelor and Masters’ Degree in Physiotherapy from Jamia Hamdard. She subsequently did her PhD in Physiotherapy and moved to Singapore after she married Jassim Shah, son Dr. SA Hamideen (Former Principal of Zakir Hussain College).

Dr. Benish has set an example of how educational empowerment can achieve academic and professional excellence. It will certainly inspire our young generation in general and our daughters in particular.