Dr. Maqdoom Mohiuddin: Tips on how to be self-quarantined

Hyderabad: Dr. Maqdoom Mohiuddin, talked on a burning issue of present times, on Siasat News. We are undergoing such a situation where scores of people are daily being effected by Covid-19. Patients are visiting from one hospital to another, where they are simply told to return by hospital authorities, saying that beds and medical facilities are not available, and that they can quarantine themselves at home. Many patients can be seen in cars outside hospitals seeking treatment.

In private hospitals, bed and treatment expenses are so exorbitant that it is out of reach of a common man. They are demanding a daily expense of thirty to fifty thousand for the treatment.

During these critical conditions, Dr. Maqdoom encourages people not to panic at all. If someone is infected by Covid-19, he says there is no need to take the patient from pillar to post. He gives some life saving tips, which can be tried at home itself without admitting the patient to a hospital. If they are followed properly, the patient can be treated successfully at home. Only 10-15 percent of patients may require to be admitted to a hospital if their oxygen level drops to 90% or below.specially the elderly patients having other co morbid conditions like, diabetes, Asthma, or lung related illnesses, and immuno-compromised patients like AIDS, cancer, or other auto immune diseases

Dr. Maqdoom wants everyone to watch his video very carefully and follow the below tips strictly to get rid of this virus.

Arrange a well ventilated room in your home, preferably with an attached toilet

A patient must wash his hands frequently with soap or an alcohol based or non-alcohol based sanitizer. If a patient keeps himself clean and maintains hygiene, it would be better for him and his family.

Those who are attending the patient must wear PPE ( personal protection suit )available at all the Surgical shops at Namplly station road Hyderabad.

The immune system of the patient must be boosted up by giving him fresh green vegetables and fruits because, they contain all vitamins that are found in vitamin supplements. Lemon is full of vitamins C; it builds up the immune system in fighting diseases and makes a person strong. A mixture of dry fruits is very good for health. Vitamin D3 can be obtained from early morning sunlight. One should spend at least one hour in the morning sun. Therefore a patient must take vitamin supplements like: Vitamin C 500 mg – one tablet once a day Vitamin D3 2000 IU daily or 60 K – one tablet, once a week Multivitamin A-Z or Zincovit. Many multivitamin tablets are available, but try to get the one which has more quantity of zinc. Because, when zinc goes inside our body, it increases the level of cellular zinc present in our body. Zinc is very helpful in getting rid of the Coronavirus. Azithromycin 500 mg – one tablet a day for three to five days Patients having high fever should be given paracetamol like Dolo 650 or Calpol 650mg thrice in a day Always be in touch with your family doctor, he will decide the treatment. Leave everything to him like,

(He may prescribe the much talked about Hydroxychloroquine sulphate HCQS. it’s efficacy is still debatable This tablet should not be taken without a cardiologist opinion.

*Tab. Omnacortil ( steroid) 5 mg thrice , Dexamethasone20 mg in divided doses is now considered to be the corner stone of the treatment

*blood thinners like CLEXANE , dose and route will be decided by the doctors (keeping the patients condition )

Recently, antiviral drugs have also been introduced in the market. Your doctor will advise you if he thinks so

Other medications like Ivermectin, monoclonal antibody

A patient should be given hot drinks like soup and decoction. The intake of fluids must be increased slowly, if needed IV fluids can be given.

Take vapours with Humidifier it’s available in almost all the pharmacies

Clean nose and throat

Take a glass full of water, put half a spoon of common salt, quarter spoon of Soda bicarb, 5-7 drops of betadine (until the colour of water changes) and mix thoroughly. Use this water for gargling and rinsing the nose. You can also put two drops of this water in each nostril. The virus load in the nose and throat will be reduced considerably by using this homemade solution. The virus enters our body through eyes, mouth and nose. So, keep the nose and throat clean by frequently using this solution.

If you like, you can use saline water ( Normal Saline)solution available readily in the pharmacies. Just add a pint of soda bicarb and 5-7 drops of betadine to it and use as per the above instructions.

Masks

The ordinary mask that most of the people are using is not effective. Use N95 mask is which is very effective in stopping the virus from entering your nose or mouth. Eyes must be protected with colour less goggles available in all the surgical stores.

Pulse Oximeter

Pulse Oximeter costs around Rs. 1,000 plus when it is attached to the patient’s forefinger it shows the oxygen level the normal level is around 98-100,in healthy person If the oxygen level starts falling down, and if you guess that it may fall even further, then it means the patient needs oxygen. Arrange oxygen cylinders immediately when it dips to 89 or 90 There are organizations, individuals, doctors and hospitals who deliver oxygen cylinders to homes with masks and will demonstrate how to use them.

In most of the cases, the patients get recuperated by this regime.

Precautions to be taken if the oxygen level falls below 89,start oxygen.

Patients should also be given DUOLIN Nebulisation.

Lung exercises

Our lungs are like a sponge. When you squeeze the sponge, the water comes out of the small pores, when you release the sponge, it absorb the water and regains its original position. In the same way, we have to give exercise to our lungs. We have to exhale out the air through our lungs stop for a while in inhale the once again.

Take a glass full of water, put a straw inside it, take a deep breath (as deep as possible), then blow out the air through the straw. When you exhale through the straw, air bubbles can be seen in the water. This is to indicate how much carbon dioxide you are exhaling. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 times. (please watch the video).

Balloon exercise

Take a balloon, take a deep breath and blow air into it. If tired, stop for a while-Don’t release the balloon, then blow the balloon again. Repeat three times. This is to check how much air you can blow in to the balloon for the three times sequentially (Please watch the video).

Advice to a patient

When a patient talks to someone, he should cover his nose and mouth with N95 mask

He should not touch anything unnecessarily, even face , nose and eyes in particular.

If he touches anything, it should be sanitized immediately

Only in 10 – 15 percent of patients needs hospitalisation mostly those who are having one or more co morbid conditions. if a patient’s oxygen level falls below 89%or the patient feels difficulty in breathing then he may needs hospitalisation otherwise, there is a good chance that the patient will recover with in 14 days if the above management is followed.

Dr. Maqdoom has given this example of many doctors and the other medical personnel who are getting self-quarantined at homes and getting the treatment. He is confident that you can too defeat the virus.

He further adds that there are two types of patients; one who are healthy ( don’t have any co morbid conditions)and others who may have some diseases other than CoviD 19, like diabetes, heart problems, liver, lung diseases like Asthma, Bronchitis,Tuberculosis. Few of them may have kidney diseases. All these patients come under vulnerable group, even they may have one or more co morbid conditions that means These patients should be in constant touch with their respective consultants and heed their advice and should take the medicines prescribed by them. Patients with comorbid conditions must take extra precautions. First of all, they should not go out of their homes unnecessarily. If it is unavoidable, then they should follow the precautions strictly. Dr. Maqdoom’s advice to diabetic patients is that they must eat food having less carbohydrates and more proteins and fibre should include cereals in their diet like Quinoa. They must take daily dose of their medicines regularly on time. Every diabetic patient must have a glucometer and check their glucose level before and after breakfast at least once in a week. Those who are on insulin, should should take correct daily dose by following all the instructions Every one must do some form of physical exercise as it reduces the resistance to insulin so glucose goes inside the cell easily and get utilised in the tissues.

Dr. Maqdoom wants to change the name of social distancing to physical distancing as people are unable to understand the exact meaning of social distancing, as a result it losing its impact. If it is called as PHYSICAL DISTANCING then people may understand its correct meaning and may maintain a physical distance of 1 or 1.5 metres between two persons.

Dr. Maqdoom insists to wear a mask and always carry a small bottle of sanitizer. In case, a person comes in contact with someone or touches anything, he can sanitise his hands immediately.

He deplores that Hyderabadis have taken these precautions very lightly and today, they are facing the consequences. He adds, Hyderabadis must change their attitude and start thinking in a sensible and scientific way which could safeguard them and other from getting a viral or infections.

Dr. Maqdoom is a general physician and diabetologist having 40 years of Emergency Room experience He is director of Bibi Amena Milli Hospital, Chandrayan gutta . He can be reached at 9346670535.