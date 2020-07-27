Dr Mateen: begs 6 hours of time from his fellow doctors

Bangalore: Dr Taha Mateen is seen addressing from an ICU Covid ward in HBS hospital in Bangalore. He says that this has turned into a virtual blood bath. He had come to the hospital early morning at 7:30 and while addressing the channel, he says it is midnight. People are continuously calling him because their relatives are suffering from Covid-19 and they are unable to find a room in any hospital in Bangalore.

In HBS hospital, Dr Mateen has all facilities; beds, oxygen, ventilators, except doctors who are available on WhatsApp. He says there are only two doctors available in the hospital, he and his colleague. He humbly requests his fellow doctors to devout 6 hours in a day, apart from the time in their hospital, to assist him in treating Covid-19 patients.

He says, this is the time for other doctors to show that they care. According to the situations, sometimes the army is in the frontline, or firefighters or the police in the front line. Now is the situation for the doctors to be in the frontline.

He earnestly appeals the doctors to show their human feelings by serving the patients.

The patients in the hospital are somebody’s father, mother, sister, etc., who need treatment, while every facility is available in HBS hospital except doctors. He questions his fellow doctors if they are going to help them and stand up at this moment. He further adds, “it does not matter how long we live; what matters is how we live”. He requests the doctors to be afraid of Allah and work for this moment as true believers. His hospital needs doctors and nursing staff urgently. Therefore, he request to contact Dr Shariq on 99860 24862.