Dr Mohammed Jameel of Warangal dealing COVID-19 patients in US

Chicago: Dr. Mohammed Jameel, resident of Warangal Telangana who is a graduate of Deccan Medical College and completed his MD from Louisiana State University is practicing in Chicago city.

He is currently treating COVID-19 patients, a disease that affected many persons across the globe. The disease has claimed the lives of many persons.

He gave some suggestions to the people of India as front line physicians and to Telangana Government in particular.

He said that screening is the most important step and in India, lockdown should be a temporary measure to improve the hospitals’ infrastructure to deal with COVID affected people. When it comes to Telangana it’s vital for Telangana Government to take initiative in these lines

His suggestion to Telangana government

As screening is the first step to identify COVID-19 patients, he appeals to Minister of Health or IT Minister to develop Covid e website where people can be graded low risk, moderate risk or high risk. Low and moderate risk can be self-quarantined for 14 days and high risk should be brought in for test. This will drive more patients for screening. Private hospitals should be asked to provide screening at moderate cost and if needed government can provide tax incentive. The bills for both outpatient and inbound admissions patient should be reduced by cutting all miscellaneous charges. Panel of NRIs physicians and Telangana doctors should be formed immediately to get latest information exchange and medical protocols developed. Private hospitals should have the ability to test COVID-19 and then take non-COVID patients and treat them There are lots of reports from families that they are not getting information from Gandhi Hospital when they have patients admitted. It is appealed that Minister of Health or Physicians in Gandhi Hospital to outline what the treatment protocol of Covid patients is and take into confidence the family of the patients. Lastly, every district should have a representative so that NRIs who would like to contribute ration or other essential items can contact. He can be Collector or SP.

