Dr Reddy’s launches Avigan (Favipiravir) for COVID-19 treatment

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 19th August 2020 6:36 pm IST
Covid

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India for treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

The launch is part of a global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical that grants Dr Reddy’s exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan tablets in India. Avigan has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

“We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us,” said M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer for branded markets (India and emerging markets) at Dr Reddy’s.

READ:  Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flights to and from Hong Kong banned

“We believe that Avigan will provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India.”

Dr Reddy’s Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life. To ensure accelerated access to medicine, the company has initiated a free home delivery service in 41 cities across the country.

Source: ANI
Categories
HealthTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close