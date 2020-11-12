Dr Sravan demands probe into phone tapping issue in TS

Hyderabad: AICC Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju has ridiculed the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy’s remarks on the phone tapping issue in Telangana. Despite being in the constitutional post, and having the competent authority to initiate an investigation on the Chief Minister of Telangana and the police department, how can Kishan Reddy talk like a normal citizen who wanted to complain with the election commission, he questioned.

The senior Congress party leader has further asked the Union Minister to showcase his caliber by taking the necessary action against the miscreants who are violating the right to privacy of the citizens by invading into their private lives. “Being an empowered person, the Union Minister himself cries foul, imagine what would be the condition of a normal citizen in this country”, Dr Sravan asked.

“It is a known fact that the phone tapping has been occuring in Telangana. And it is being done as per the instructions given by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a long time. Now the Union Minister Kishan Reddy has himself realized this fact. So, why can’t the minister directly take action against the culprits and why is he still talking about lodging a complaint before the election commission”, he added.

The AICC leader, Dr Sravan Dasoju said that he had already complained about misusing public data in the state with the Chief Secretary of Telangana and also the Union Home Ministry. According to him, the Telangana Police and the IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan have been violating the rights of individual freedom and their privacy by misusing public data collected during the comprehensive survey. The state government itself is behaving like a peeping tom by resorting to the unaccepted activities such as tapping the phones in the state, he alleged. “Despite complaining about the issue a long time ago, there was no action taken against them”.

Therefore, the senior Congress Party leader, Dr Sravan Dasoju demands for a thorough investigation into the matter and take the necessary action against them, since the Union Minister himself knew about the sensitive and important issue.