Dr. Yousuff, Chairman, Karnataka Wakf Board, passes away

Bengaluru: Dr. Mohammad Yousuff, Chairman of the Karnataka Board of Waqfs, passed away this morning in a city hospital. He was 73.

An industrialist and philanthropist, Dr. Yousuff was a veterinarian, although he never pursued the profession despite holding a BVSc degree from Veterinary College in Hebbal in Bengaluru. He was born in Mulbagal in Kolar district and had settled down in Bengaluru after education.

He set up manufacturing units for barrels used for diverse purposes and later expanded his business leading to establishment of some units in Dubai. His son Muzammil looks after the business operations in the United Arab Emirates.

He was first elected the Chairman of the Karnataka Wakf Board in 2011 and demitted the office after completion of the three-year term in 2014. The Board was superseded thereafter and no elections were held for close to six years. He was again elected last year for a fresh term but assumed office upon constitution of the full board in January this year. He drew no salary from the Board and was keen to free the Wakf properties from encroachments.

Dr. Yousuff was known for his philanthropy. A very meticulous person, he expedited the survey of Wakf properties in the State during his two tenures. He constructed a majestic mosque in Nagawara area of the City behind his industrial unit. He recently donated several ventilators to the Hazrath Bismillah Shah (HBS) Hospital, a hospital which has so far handled 250 COVID-19 patients. He donated ambulances to a hospital in Tumkur, 70 kms north of Bengaluru.

He was hospitalized 20 days ago for kidney ailments and breathed his last this morning. He was laid to rest in the family graveyard attached to the Masjid-e-Muzammil which he had constructed. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter. His son-in law Mr. Farooq Ali Khan is also an industrialist and has set up modern units in plywood and timber seasoning.

